Preston restaurants/takeaways: Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 establishments in and around Preston

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 establishments from across Preston and South Ribble, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 16th Sep 2023, 16:31 BST

Of these, three are takeaways, four are restaurant/cafe/canteens and one is a pub/bar/nightclub from across Preston, whilst two are takeaways in South Ribble and Martin Mere in West Lancashire also received a new rating.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Ordered by date they were inspected (oldest to newest)

Located at Unit 1, 143 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LA. Rated 5 star on July 20.

Located at Fish Lane, Burscough, L40 0TA. Rated 5 star on August 30.

Located at 71 Meadow St, Preston, PR1 1TS. Rated 3 star on August 14.

