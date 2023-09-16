New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 establishments from across Preston and South Ribble, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Of these, three are takeaways, four are restaurant/cafe/canteens and one is a pub/bar/nightclub from across Preston, whilst two are takeaways in South Ribble and Martin Mere in West Lancashire also received a new rating.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

1 . Latest food hygiene ratings Ordered by date they were inspected (oldest to newest) Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2 . Brigs Most Wanted Located at Unit 1, 143 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LA. Rated 5 star on July 20. Photo: Brigs Most Wanted Photo Sales

3 . Martin Mere Located at Fish Lane, Burscough, L40 0TA. Rated 5 star on August 30. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales