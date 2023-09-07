News you can trust since 1886
Preston restaurants and takeaways: 9 establishments who recently received new food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Preston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 11:05 BST

Six of these establishments are classed as restaurants, cafes and canteens, and three are takeways.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency score food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities and buildings, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look below to see how the Preston establishments fared:

Ratings published on September 6.

1. Food hygiene ratings Preston

Ratings published on September 6. Photo: Google Maps

Located at 184 Adelphi Street, Preston. Rated 3 star on July 11.

2. Top Nosh Tandoori

Located at 184 Adelphi Street, Preston. Rated 3 star on July 11. Photo: Google Maps

Located at 445 Blackpool Road, Preston. Rated 5 star on Aug 23.

3. Honest Jon

Located at 445 Blackpool Road, Preston. Rated 5 star on Aug 23. Photo: Google Maps

Located at 5 Lune Street, Preston. Rated 5 star on Aug 23.

4. Indulge Desserts Preston

Located at 5 Lune Street, Preston. Rated 5 star on Aug 23. Photo: Google Maps

