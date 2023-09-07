Preston restaurants and takeaways: 9 establishments who recently received new food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Preston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 11:05 BST
Six of these establishments are classed as restaurants, cafes and canteens, and three are takeways.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency score food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities and buildings, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look below to see how the Preston establishments fared:
