Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes

Preston Race For Life: 14 pictures from the Moor Park event

The annual Preston Race For Life took place on Saturday in Moor Park under sweltering conditions.
By Andy Moffatt
Published 10th Jun 2023, 17:17 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 17:18 BST

Hundreds of runners donned pink to take part in the annual Preston Race For Life, raising thousands of pounds for Cancer Research.

The event, held on Saturday (June 10), was staged at Preston’s Moor Park, with runners contending with temperatures touching 27c.

Our photographer Neil Cross was there to capture all the colour of the big day.

Runners contended with sweltering heat at Preston's Moor Park

1. Preston 5k Race For Life

Runners contended with sweltering heat at Preston's Moor Park

Family day

2. Preston 5k Race For Life

Family day

Warming up

3. Preston 5k Race For Life

Warming up

Preston 5k Race For Life at Moor Park in aid of Cancer Research

4. Preston 5k Race For Life

Preston 5k Race For Life at Moor Park in aid of Cancer Research

Related topics:Neil CrossPreston