Preston Race For Life: 14 pictures from the Moor Park event
The annual Preston Race For Life took place on Saturday in Moor Park under sweltering conditions.
By Andy Moffatt
Published 10th Jun 2023, 17:17 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 17:18 BST
Hundreds of runners donned pink to take part in the annual Preston Race For Life, raising thousands of pounds for Cancer Research.
The event, held on Saturday (June 10), was staged at Preston’s Moor Park, with runners contending with temperatures touching 27c.
Our photographer Neil Cross was there to capture all the colour of the big day.
Page 1 of 3