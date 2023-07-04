News you can trust since 1886
Preston pubs and bars: best places to grab a mocktail this Alcohol Awareness Week

In honour of Alcohol Awareness Week, which runs between Monday, July 3 and Sunday, July 9, we have put together a list of some of the best pubs bars in Preston for a not so naughty mocktail.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 4th Jul 2023, 22:58 BST

We scoured TripAdvisor for the best rated bars and pubs in Preston who offer more than just a Diet Coke for their non-drinking guests.

Many people love a good cocktail with friends and family, but going alcohol free does not mean you have to miss out.

So take a look below at the 10 best places to grab a mocktail in Preston this Alcohol Awareness Week:

1. Best mocktails in Preston

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri (other flavours also available), Cinderella, Olde English Lemonade and says that other cocktails can be made without alcohol.

2. Theatre Street Bar & Grill

Offers Caribbean Punch, English Garden, Passionfruit Martini, Berry Cooler and Cucumber No’jito

3. Forum

Offers a Pink 0% Spritz, Elderflower No-jito and a Strawbery & Cranberry Spritz, as well as alcohol free Peroni, Heineken and Koppabergs.

4. Lane Ends Preston

