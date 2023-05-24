News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Preston protest rally planned for dogs Marshall and Millions killed by Met Police

A protest rally calling for justice for the two dogs shot and killed by police in London will take place in Preston next month.
By Emma Downey
Published 24th May 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:22 BST

Marshall and Millions, two Staffordshire bull terriers, were gunned down in the capital earlier this month by Metropolitan Police officers after reports that the pair had mauled a woman moments earlier. Their owner, homeless man Louie Turnbull, 46, who was tasered and arrested, has appeared in court charged with being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control. But protests and vigils are being held across the country in support of the dogs, calling for the police officers who killed them to face justice.

Read More
Lancashire man and woman banned from dealing with animals after failing to treat...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Preston protest will be held at Preston Cenotaph on Sunday, June 4, at 1pm. A poster for the protest which is currently circulating on Facebook read: “Enough is Enough – Marshall and Millions Army. RIP Marshall and Millions. Murdered by the police with no justification at all. We deserve better. Police brutality is not justice. It is a betrayal of the very values that law enforcement is supposed to uphold – fairness, equality and respect for dignity” – The People.

A protest rally will be held at Preston Cenotaph on June 4 for Marshall and Millions - two Staffordshire bull terriers gunned down in the capital earlier this month by Metropolitan Police officersA protest rally will be held at Preston Cenotaph on June 4 for Marshall and Millions - two Staffordshire bull terriers gunned down in the capital earlier this month by Metropolitan Police officers
A protest rally will be held at Preston Cenotaph on June 4 for Marshall and Millions - two Staffordshire bull terriers gunned down in the capital earlier this month by Metropolitan Police officers
Most Popular

The Met Police said its Directorate of Professional Standards conducted a thorough review of the incident, including all of the available body worn footage, and was satisfied there were no concerns around officer conduct.

A petition calling for justice for Marshall and Millions has also been set up, with more than 111,000 people calling for action.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you would like to add your name to the Marshall and Millions petition click HERE.

A protest for the two dogs will be held next monthA protest for the two dogs will be held next month
A protest for the two dogs will be held next month
Related topics:PrestonLondon