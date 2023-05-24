Marshall and Millions, two Staffordshire bull terriers, were gunned down in the capital earlier this month by Metropolitan Police officers after reports that the pair had mauled a woman moments earlier. Their owner, homeless man Louie Turnbull, 46, who was tasered and arrested, has appeared in court charged with being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control. But protests and vigils are being held across the country in support of the dogs, calling for the police officers who killed them to face justice.

The Preston protest will be held at Preston Cenotaph on Sunday, June 4, at 1pm. A poster for the protest which is currently circulating on Facebook read: “Enough is Enough – Marshall and Millions Army. RIP Marshall and Millions. Murdered by the police with no justification at all. We deserve better. Police brutality is not justice. It is a betrayal of the very values that law enforcement is supposed to uphold – fairness, equality and respect for dignity” – The People.

A protest rally will be held at Preston Cenotaph on June 4 for Marshall and Millions - two Staffordshire bull terriers gunned down in the capital earlier this month by Metropolitan Police officers

The Met Police said its Directorate of Professional Standards conducted a thorough review of the incident, including all of the available body worn footage, and was satisfied there were no concerns around officer conduct.

A petition calling for justice for Marshall and Millions has also been set up, with more than 111,000 people calling for action.

If you would like to add your name to the Marshall and Millions petition click HERE.