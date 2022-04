This morning, officers found a dog on Lostock Lane, as it was running out of Curden Valley in Preston.

The small tan dog, found wearing a blue harness with green stitching, resided in Preston Police Station as officers searched for his owner.

However at 13:10pm, the Police revealed that they had been successful.

This cute pup had to serve some time in the Preston Police Station day...