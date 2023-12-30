Preston Police give update following A6 Garstang traffic collision
The road was closed earlier today (Sunday) as police dealt with the incident.
A spokesperson for the police said earlier: “We are currently at the scene of a road closure on the A6, Garstang.
"This is closed from the junction of Cockerham road to the junction of Lancaster road.
“The road is closed due to a road traffic collision.”
They added for motorists to find alternative routes and to avoid the area.
However they have now given an update sayng the road has now reopened.
They said: “Further to our earlier post regarding the road closure on the A6, Garstang we can now update you that the road has reopened.
“Thank you for your patience.”