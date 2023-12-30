Preston Police have given an update after closing off the A6 Garstang road following a traffic collision and urging motorists to steer clear.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The road was closed earlier today (Sunday) as police dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for the police said earlier: “We are currently at the scene of a road closure on the A6, Garstang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This is closed from the junction of Cockerham road to the junction of Lancaster road.

Police earlier dealt with a traffic collision on the A6 Preston Lancaster Road at the junction of Cockerham Road and urged motorists to steer clear

“The road is closed due to a road traffic collision.”

They added for motorists to find alternative routes and to avoid the area.

However they have now given an update sayng the road has now reopened.

They said: “Further to our earlier post regarding the road closure on the A6, Garstang we can now update you that the road has reopened.