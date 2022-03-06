Preston Neighbourhood Police Team attend anti knife crime event by JJ Effect
Today (Sunday March 6), Preston Neighbourhood Policing Team attended a knife crime awareness community event.
Taking place between 2-5pm at the Catherine Becket Community Centre on Meadow Street in Preston, The JJ Effect CIC held a free public event outlining “the devastating effects of knife crime and gang violence.”
Entitled ‘Murder on the streets of Preston: the experience of personal tragedy’, the afternoon involved “hard and powerful descriptions”, videos and stories to help get the community organisation’s message across.
A panel discussion was also held with council and community leaders, whilst expert practioners spoke, including Byron Highton, the founder of the JJ Effect.
Byron set up the CIC after his brother, Jon-Jo was murdered in Preston in 2014, aiming to educate young people about the dangers of knife crime.
The charity have since delivered their BBC award winning Anti Knife Crime and child protection talks to over 200,000 across the UK.
To keep up to date with the JJ Effect events, follow their Facebook page.