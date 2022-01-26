Preston Police are increasingly concerned about missing 14 year old boy

Tonight, Preston Police have said they are increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of a missing 14 year old boy, and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Jayden Allan, who has links to the Preston, Chorley and Manchester area, was last seen on January 19 leaving his home address at 4pm.

The 14 year old is described as a white male who is 5ft 8 inches tall, of thin build and with short brown curly hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

14-year-old Jayden Allan was last seen on January 19.

Jayden was last seen wearing a black Adidas coat and black pants with grey and white trainers.