Preston Police are increasingly concerned about missing 14 year old boy
Jayden Allan has not been seen for over a week.
Tonight, Preston Police have said they are increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of a missing 14 year old boy, and urge anyone with information to come forward.
Jayden Allan, who has links to the Preston, Chorley and Manchester area, was last seen on January 19 leaving his home address at 4pm.
The 14 year old is described as a white male who is 5ft 8 inches tall, of thin build and with short brown curly hair.
Jayden was last seen wearing a black Adidas coat and black pants with grey and white trainers.
Anyone who has seen Jayden or knows of his whereabouts should contact 101 and quote log reference lc-20220119-1560