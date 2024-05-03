Preston phrases: 17 sayings you’ll only understand if you're from Preston

In a bid to celebrate our area’s unique language, we’ve picked out some crackers below - with some suggestions from readers.
See if you know them all, and can you suggest any more?
1. Chuffed
Chuffed - our way of saying 'very pleased'. Photo: various
2. Baggin
Baggin - usually a break at work with a brew and a snack. Photo: Anthony Devlin
3. Cheese at fourpence
This gem from Luke Samuel is a real delve into the past. To make sense of it, put it in the sentence "they left me standing there like cheese at fourpence" which refers to the fourpence cheese that was left to languish in an old Lancashire shop window because nobody could afford it and instead bought the cheese at tuppence. Brilliant! Photo: Vladimir Gerasimov
4. What you skennin at?
Suggested by Sartain Liam "what you skennin at?" can be roughly translated to mean "My dear sir/madam, what in tarnation are you looking at?" Photo: tarasov_vl - stock.adobe.com