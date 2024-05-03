Do you know all 18?Do you know all 18?
Preston phrases: 17 sayings you’ll only understand if you're from Preston

Every region in the country has its own special kind of dialect – and Preston is no different.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 14th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 16:10 BST

In a bid to celebrate our area’s unique language, we’ve picked out some crackers below - with some suggestions from readers.

See if you know them all, and can you suggest any more?

Chuffed - our way of saying 'very pleased'.

1. Chuffed

Chuffed - our way of saying 'very pleased'.

Baggin - usually a break at work with a brew and a snack.

2. Baggin

Baggin - usually a break at work with a brew and a snack.

This gem from Luke Samuel is a real delve into the past. To make sense of it, put it in the sentence "they left me standing there like cheese at fourpence" which refers to the fourpence cheese that was left to languish in an old Lancashire shop window because nobody could afford it and instead bought the cheese at tuppence. Brilliant!

3. Cheese at fourpence

This gem from Luke Samuel is a real delve into the past. To make sense of it, put it in the sentence "they left me standing there like cheese at fourpence" which refers to the fourpence cheese that was left to languish in an old Lancashire shop window because nobody could afford it and instead bought the cheese at tuppence. Brilliant!

Suggested by Sartain Liam "what you skennin at?" can be roughly translated to mean "My dear sir/madam, what in tarnation are you looking at?"

4. What you skennin at?

Suggested by Sartain Liam "what you skennin at?" can be roughly translated to mean "My dear sir/madam, what in tarnation are you looking at?"

