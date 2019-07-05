Preston PedalFest set to return to Avenham and Miller Park

Have your say

Cycle skills, bike maintenance checks and rides will all be part of the fun at this year’s Preston PedalFest.

The event at Avenham and Miller Park is set to see families cycle down for a day promising fun activities and the chance to win prizes.

A spokesman for the event said: “Get on your bike and celebrate the start of the summer holidays at Preston PedalFest 2019!”

Activities include an Xplorer Family Challenge, rides of different distances - from a one mile ride up to 21 miles and a cycle skills course.

Visitors to the day will also get the chance to have a free bike maintenance check with a workshop to learn how to fix a puncture and change a tyre.

Youngsters will be able to learn how to ride with pedal and balance bikes and have their faces painted.

All bikes and helmets will be provided for young learners.

Preston Pedalfest 2019, which is funded by Lancashire County Council, is set to take place on Sunday, July 21 between 11am and 2pm.