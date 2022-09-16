Tributes have been paid to Icyline Grant, known as Maxine, who passed away at the age of 83 on Monday, September 5.

Described as one of Preston’s ‘shining lights’, Maxine was a familiar and friendly face for 50 years, after moving to the city with her husband John in 1974.

Part of the Windrush generation, the couple emigrated from Jamaica to Britain in the late 50s, first moving to Manchester before putting their roots down in Preston.

Maxine Grant has died at the age of 83

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They bought their first home in Norris Street, Plungington, but the couple would settle in Fulwood, where Maxine quickly became a cornerstone of the community.

The Post had the privilege of reporting on Maxine’s many fundraising achievements over the years and was saddened to hear of her recent passing.

‘A shining light’

Strong, fearless, big-hearted and ambitious, Maxine raised four successful boys – Earl, Desmond, Simon and Peter – whilst carving out a career as a top saleswoman, fundraising for a number of local causes and helping break down social barriers between communities.

Maxine with her family when they celebrated her 80th birthday

Tragedy struck the family in 1984, when husband John died shortly before Christmas. But Maxine would find the strength and courage to continue.

Over the next 40 years, she would see her family flourish and grow to welcome 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In the 90s, her work with the Ebony and Ivory Cultural Group helped bring Preston’s rich mix of cultures together to celebrate Caribbean culture with the city’s annual carnival. The group also raised money for Royal Preston Hospital’s children’s ward.

An independent woman, Maxine loved going out and spending time at Preston’s Jalgos Sports and Social Club, a centre for the city’s African Caribbean community, and regularly attended church.

Maxine and her husband, John Austin Grant, on their wedding day. John died on December 8, 1984, just a few years after the couple settled in Preston

She would later write a book about her life and the Harris Museum asked Maxine to feature in its exhibition, Experiences of Preston.

In her later years, Maxine suffered from Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s, and it was with great sadness that her son, Desmond, shared news of her passing.

Paying tribute to his mum on Facebook, he said: “My Brothers Peter, Simon, Earl and I are united in grief as we share with you that our Mum, Icyline, known to everyone as Maxine, gained her Angel wings in the early hours of 5 September.

"She finally lost her long struggle with Dementia, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s displaying immense strength and courage throughout.

Maxine, left, celebrating her Jamaican heritage at the Preston Caribbean Carnival

"She’s with Dad now, no doubt telling him what to do! Mum has left a massive and irreplaceable hole in our lives, the lives of her Grandchildren and Great grandchildren and her many friends.

“Mum was strong, opinionated, loving with boundless energy and a love for life.

"She was the constant force who held our family together as we lost our Dad when we were far too young.”Mum was a leading light in the Black community in Preston, breaking down social barriers between communities’ way before it became “fashionable” whilst working full time and managing her four boisterous sons.

“Mum, we thank you for being you, instilling in us to be proud of who we are and where we are from. We hope that we can do your legacy proud.”

Desmond’s post was met with an outpouring of affection, as more than 1,000 tributes followed from those whose lives she touched in Preston and further afield.

Funeral arrangements

Maxine wrote a book - 'My Shade' - recalling her experience as part of the Windrush Generation

Her funeral will take place at 11am on Thursday, September 22 at Fulwood Free Methodist Church. It will be followed by a traditional West Indian burial at Preston Cemetery.