Preston parkrun cancelled due to unsafe weather conditions
Preston parkrun has been cancelled by organisers for the second week in a row due to unsafe weather conditions.
By Emma Downey
2 hours ago - 1 min read
A spokesperson said the free weekly 5k which takes place evert Saturday at 9am from Avenham Park was cancelled “in the interest of everyone’s safety” as there was ice on the course and grounds with no likelihood of a thaw.
The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for the north west over the weekend and advised people to “only travel if necessary”.