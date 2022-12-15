In a message sent to parents at 11pm last night, Little Rascals on Lancashire Way announced that yesterday was their last day as a business.

In the message, director Matthew Bessent wrote: “This may come as quite a shock and short notice, which I can only apologise for. I have been forced to act quite quickly making the decision, which was only made at around 10am this morning.

“This year has been a difficult year for a large number of businesses coming out of COVID, and the early years and childcare industry is no different.

A nursery school in Preston has permanently closed down with immediate effect.

“Amongst other things, we have seen a huge increase in costs to the business, not to mention a shortage of qualified staff in the industry making recruitment really difficult.

“I appreciate this is going to really inconvenience a large number of you, but I hope there is still time to enquire about alternative childcare before Christmas.

“Just to reiterate, this decision has not been taken lightly and as a parent as well, I am extremely upset that it's come to this.

“Thank you for your continued support and understanding in such a difficult time for all involved.”

Matthew explained that a staff meeting was called last night to explain the reasons behind the decision, adding “Please know, that I have done everything I possibly can and exhausted every avenue to avoid this situation.”

He added that a firm will soon be appointed to help manage the winding down of the company via liquidation, and that anyone with queries should get in contact with the nursery.

One parent told the Post: “We were sent a message via our nursery’s app at 11pm informing us that the nursery has shut with immediate effect. The staff haven’t been paid and everyone has paid their childcare fees which we won’t get back!

“We are all now left with no childcare for two children just before Christmas and a heart broken 3 year old who doesn’t understand why she will never see her friends or teachers again!”