Preston North End's Izzy Brown Buys 70 PNE Shirts For Junior Fans

Izzy paid for 70 PNE away shirts for the children in attendance as a gesture of goodwill this Christmas, which was offered up by North End’s No.20 well in advance of the event, with all 70 children receiving the green and yellow kit.

PNECET chief executive Tom Drake said: “This is a fantastic gesture from Izzy Brown to provide a gift for our younger supporters at Christmas time.

“It was brilliant to see the children receiving their PNE away shirts at the party, they were all absolutely delighted to receive their gifts and that is entirely down to Izzy’s kindness.

“We hope to see plenty of these children coming back to Deepdale proudly wearing their PNE shirts to support the team very soon.