PNE boss Ryan Lowe also attended. He said: “It's tough to be honest with you, going there and seeing the kids in there and whether they will be in over Christmas or whatnot. It brings a smile to my face knowing you can go there with your players, it wasn't possible for all of the players to come because you're still limited with how many can go on the wards, but it's just us showing a little bit of appreciation to them.

"We brought in selection boxes and toys for the hospital, got pictures and signed autographs and things like that. Most of the kids might not even know who we are but I'm sure their parents do or somebody else does, then it goes into the local press and social media and it's important that we can have that bond and that togetherness with the hospital and the kids that are there. Christmas is an unbelievable time for many of families but when your children are not well it's important we can go and put a smile on their face.”