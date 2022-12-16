News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End players visit children's ward at Royal Preston Hospital handing out Christmas presents

PNE stars took time out to visit poorly children at Royal Preston Hospital.

By Andy Moffatt
4 minutes ago

Players Ryan Ledson, Greg Cunnigham, and Alan Browne handed out selection boxes and donating toys to be used on the ward

PNE boss Ryan Lowe also attended. He said: “It's tough to be honest with you, going there and seeing the kids in there and whether they will be in over Christmas or whatnot. It brings a smile to my face knowing you can go there with your players, it wasn't possible for all of the players to come because you're still limited with how many can go on the wards, but it's just us showing a little bit of appreciation to them.

"We brought in selection boxes and toys for the hospital, got pictures and signed autographs and things like that. Most of the kids might not even know who we are but I'm sure their parents do or somebody else does, then it goes into the local press and social media and it's important that we can have that bond and that togetherness with the hospital and the kids that are there. Christmas is an unbelievable time for many of families but when your children are not well it's important we can go and put a smile on their face.”

Preston North End's Christmas hospital visit

PNE boss Ryan Lowe and player Alan Browne hand out festive treats

Photo: PNEFC/Ian Robinson

Preston North End's Christmas hospital visit

Ryan Ledson and Greg Cunningham get into the Christmas spirit with staff and patients

Photo: PNEFC/Ian Robinson

Preston North End's Christmas hospital visit

Gaffer Ryan Lowe and players with a young patient

Photo: PNEFC\Ian Robinson

Preston North End's Christmas hospital visit

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe on hand with a gift

Photo: PNEFC\Ian Robinson

