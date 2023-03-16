And unfortunately, it doesn't look like a blockbusting sequel to Ryan Reynold and Rob McElhenney's takeover of Wrexham FC.

What's gone on?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frustrated with a lack of investment in the club, PNE fan and broadcast journalist Jonny Nelson has decided to test the water with every star he interviews.

Woody Harrelson was asked about investing in Preston North End

Jonny, whose dad is PNE chaplain and vicar of St Mary's in Penwortham, Rev Chris Nelson, tweeted: "In the face of our nonexistent transfer budget, I thought I'd start putting the feelers out amongst celebs for @pnefc investment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month he approached Woody Harrleson and co-star Kaitlin Olson, who were really there to talk about their film Champions, which has been released this week.

Kaitlin's husband is Rob McElhenney.

Jonny interviewing Woody and Kailin. Courtesy of ITNP

Jonny said: "Woody, have you ever considered overseas sports ownership?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because I know a lovely little club in the north of England called Preston North End that could really use some Hollywood sparkle."

Woody replied: "Well, I never thought about getting into it, but now you have piqued my interest...but I do love Wrexham and I don't want to compete with them, so probably I'm not gonna do that."

Kaitlin said: "I'll check with my husband, maybe he's interested."

Penwortham-raised Jonny Nelson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonny hasn't heard back.

He said: "I thought I'd have a laugh with that one, after Lowe's less than reassuring message about our upcoming recruitment strategy."

Any other celebs lined up?

This week Jonny’s interviewing Liam Neeson, and he says “If I can crowbar the topic onto football I’ll certainly have another crack”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woody Harrelson and Kaitlin Olson

He added: “In truth I’ve lost count of the number of people I’ve brought the club up with over the years, Bill Nighy for instance knew more about North End than I ever expected, even down to Becks loan spell.

"But with Hollywood making it’s mark on the game more and more these days, Welcome to Wrexham and all that, I thought it wouldn’t hurt to ramp it up a bit.

Dwayne Johnson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a little easier when they’re promoting a sports movie, like with Woody, but I’m not ruling out more of a abrupt cold calling technique in future, depending on how desperate things get in the summer.

"I interviewed Dwayne Johnson a few years back, but now he’s in a price bracket almost all of his own, he’s definitely due a sales pitch.

“The same for Robert Downey Jnr, considering all that MCU money he made. But tbf, I’d take anyone at this stage, I’d imagine most of us would.

“Kanye could use a reputation revamp could’t he, and isn’t one of his kids already called North West? Ideal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Champions

The film Champions is about a former minor-league basketball who coach receives a court order to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Despite his doubts, he soon realizes that together they can go further than they ever imagined.