Preston North End deliver Warm Whites packs to people affected by fuel poverty

The Warm Whites campaign was launched in the lead-up to Christmas to support those who may have struggled to keep up with rising fuel costs in recent months or cannot afford to heat their home adequately during cold weather.

Packs included a number of resources such as hot water bottles, hats, gloves, blankets, a packet of biscuits, hot chocolate, puzzle books and other reading materials, and were funded by Preston North End and its first team squad, PNECET and donations from the general public.

Information has also been provided for recipients about the Household Support Fund from the Department for Work and Pensions, which assists residents who do not have enough resources to meet their immediate or short-term needs over the winter period.

Preston North End players, from left to right, Joe Rafferty, Daniel Johnson and Ryan Ledson. Credit: Ian Robinson/Preston North End

Packs delivered totalled 100 altogether, reaching various community groups – Fishwick Rangers FC, the Foxton Centre and Pukar Disability Centre – and nominated vulnerable members of the community.

PNECET chief executive officer Tom Drake said: “We were pleased to deliver our Warm Whites campaign over the festive period and provide support for those who needed it most.

“The resources we were able to provide we hope will have assisted people with staying warm both at home and out in the community while keeping them active and engaged with various reading materials.

“We continuously aim to adapt to the changing needs of those living in the Preston area.