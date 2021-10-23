Preston neighbourhood's anger over rubbish and rats

Dead rat in an alleyway at Preston

They say household waste - including food waste - is being dumped in an alleyway shared by residents of Manchester Road, Halsbury Street and Tiber street, in the Frenchwood area, and the problem has been occurring for the last five years.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, took these photographs, showing some of the rubbish and a dead rat in the alley.

He said: "We are fed up about it and worried about the rats.

Some of the rubbish dumped in the alleyway

"Preston City Council knows that has been going on but they just clear it away and it keeps happening.

"Residents have been emailing and calling the council about this issue yet they fail to investigate or do anything to stop this vile behaviour. Councillors have been notified as well and have approached the council.

"The culprits have to be prosecuted and told to stop doing it, this is a health and safety issue."

The latest complaints come after revelations that only four people have been prosecuted for fly tipping in Preston in the past two years, despite more than 5,000 reports from residents about waste being dumped illegally in the city.

Preston City Council says the majority of these reports are in fact excess waste issues and not “fly-tipping” and are cleaned up without further investigation or allocation to

its Enforcement teams.