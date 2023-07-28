News you can trust since 1886
New research has revealed the fast food capitals of the UK and Preston features in the top 20, with 14.4 fast-food restaurants per 100,000 people and McDonald’s has been named the city’s most popular fast food chain.New research has revealed the fast food capitals of the UK and Preston features in the top 20, with 14.4 fast-food restaurants per 100,000 people and McDonald’s has been named the city’s most popular fast food chain.
Preston named one of the UK’s fast food capitals

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jul 2023, 13:27 BST

The health experts at Now Patient have carried out research to reveal the areas of the country with the most fast food restaurants per 100,000 people, as well as revealing each city's favourite fast food chain and how the number of restaurants has changed over recent years.

You can view the full research here - https://nowpatient.com/health-news/fast-food-cities

Here are a few of the takeaways that Prestonian’s love the most.

1. Mcdonalds

2. KFC

3. Greggs

4. Fresh and Fast

Related topics:PrestonMcDonald's