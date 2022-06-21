Preston is the fifth best area for pub quizzes in the UK. Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash.

The study by online gaming platform Hearts-Challenge examined the number of pubs that offer quiz nights in more than fifty of the biggest areas of the UK, to calculate the number of pub quizzes in each area per 100,000 people and determine the pub quiz capital of the UK.

Preston made it into the top 10 list as research revealed the city has the fifth-highest number of pubs offering quiz nights, with 36.75 pub quizzes per 100,000 people.

At the top of the table was Durham, with a whopping 70.73 pub quizzes per 100,000 people, making the city the pub quiz capital of the UK.

Chichester ranked second in the findings, with 54.97 quizzes per 100,000 people, whilst Wakefield had the third-highest, with 44.33.

Preston only trailed slightly behind the fourth-highest city, Salisbury, which had a total of 37.38 pub quizzes per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile Sunderland placed sixth in the rankings with 29.26 pub quizzes per 100,000, and Carlisle placed seventh, with 26.47.

Taking up the final three spaces in the top 10 were York, Chester and Portsmouth respectively.

A spokesperson for Hearts-Challenge.com said: “Pub quizzes are a fun and thought-provoking way to keep people entertained, but most notably a fantastic way to engage with the local community. Whether you remember trivial facts or not, quiz nights allow you to enjoy yourself while working out your brain and socialising with your peers.