75-year-old Val Nowland, who had been a lollipop lady outside St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School in Fulwood for 33 years, passed away on August 5 and the news has touched the many Prestonians that knew her.

Originally from Ribbleton, Val settled in Fulwood when she married George in 1968. After holding a variety of jobs, Val took up her position as a lollipop lady when her two daughters, Sue and Janet, started school.

Explaining why her mum stayed in the role for so long, Sue Barnes said: “She just loved it so much, she loved the kids so when she was on the crossing, she'd always have lollipops to give to all the good kids, she'd know them all by their first names, she’d know all the parents. She didn't have a problem with telling the bad boys off – she didn't stand for any messing on that crossing – but they always respected her so she had a really good relationship with all the kids and their parents.

“She always had her yellow mack on but she was a bit of a glamorous lollipop lady because she'd have her little shorts underneath for when it was sunny. My dad was a racing cyclist and she used to cycle as well, so what she would do in between crossings is go on a 20 mile bike ride. So she just loved that job because it meant she could do a bike ride, but also spend time with the family and see everybody during the process. Then in the summer she'd come back with bags and presents from all the kids that were finishing school, she loved that too.”

When Sue announced Val’s death on a Facebook group, it quickly became clear how loved Val was in return as the post became inundated with comments – so many that the group administrators had to limit the number of comments that could be posted.

Sue added: “People were saying things like ‘oh she crossed my children, my grandchildren, she was always really supportive, I could tell her anything’ because she was always smiling, she always had a big grin on her face.”

Val and George with their daughers Janet (left) and Sue (right).

Val’s retirement in 2013 aged 65 made the Lancashire Post at the time, but this was not the family’s first feature in the paper, having also made the headlines a few times for various stories involving their peculiar pet, a crow called Blackie. Val’s husband George, who passed in 2018, was also a trophy winning motor cyclist who featured in the paper a few times – with Val forever by his side as his biggest supporter.

In a joint statement sent to the Post, Sue and Janet said “Our lovely mum, Val Nowland, sadly passed away on Saturday 5 August surrounded by her family after a period of illness. She was so selfless and brave in her fight over the last year without complaint. She was the kindest and most thoughtful person we know and she was the centre of our universe. We've lost our best friend and she's left an enormous void that we can never fill.

“She touched so many lives, in so many ways but no more than those of her family. We are heartbroken to lose our wonderful mum, but have a lifetime of memories that we're certain we share with many of you.

“Thanks so much to those who kept in contact to keep her spirits up and for being there for mum when she really needed it the most. We also want to express our sincere gratitude to Alcedo Care, St Catherine's Hospice and Preston District Nurses who cared for our mum like one of her own family.”

Val’s funeral takes place on Friday, 18th August 2023 at 11.15am at Preston Crematorium.