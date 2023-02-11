Preston mosque to raise funds for Turkish-Syrian earthquake at city fun day

There will be something for all the family at the free event, which it's hoped will add to an already impressive fundraising tally

The Masjid-e-Noor community will stage the event at Noor Hall, on Noor Street, from midday on Sunday.

They hope to add to the £10,000 of donations they have already generated since launching a fundraising appeal just 36 hours ago. Members of the community were moved to respond to the disaster, which is known so far to have claimed 25,000 lives and left many more injured and homeless.

The rapidly-arranged fun day is free to enter and will include games, family souk, mehndi and face-painting. Anyone who is unable to attend, but would still like to donate to a fund which will be used to purchase humanitarian aid supplies can click here.

Noor Hall will host fun and games on Sunday afternoon (image: Google)