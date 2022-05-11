Nasim Sweeting was last seen at around 2.40pm on Tuesday May 3 in Ashton-on-Ribble and police say they are growing “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

At 6ft 3ins tall, Nasim is tall for his age and may appear older than 14.

He has Afro hairstyle and was last seen wearing a black Nike Airforce tracksuit, a beige t-shirt with a tiger print on the front and grey Nike Air 90s trainers.

Nasim Sweeting, 14, was last seen at around 2.40pm on Tuesday, May 3 in Ashton-on-Ribble

He was also wearing a grey North face beanie hat and carrying a white JD Sports string bag.

Lancashire Police said Nathan also has links to Avon and Somerset.

A spokesman for the force said: “We are extremely concerned about him and would urge anybody who has seen him, or knows where he may be, to get in touch.

"We also urge Nasim himself, if he sees this appeal, to contact us to let us know he is safe.”