Preston mental health service nominated for national award

A Preston based not-for-profit treatment service, specialising in eating disorders, has been shortlisted for the Nursing in Mental Health category in the Nursing Times Awards 2021.

Located at Quayside House in Ashton-On-Ribble, Breathe Therapies provides early intervention and access to professional treatment for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as obesity, mental health and wellbeing issues.

The social enterprise organisation is a nurse-led service which supports individuals and their families across Preston and the North West through group treatment and holistic therapy.

Founder and Clinical Director of Breathe Therapies, Shelley Perry, with some of the team

Breathe Therapies was set up by Shelley Perry in 2010, who previously worked as a mental health and eating disorder nurse for 13 years at The Priory Hospital in Bartle.

Shelley, who is CEO and Clinical Director of Breathe Therapies, was inspired by her work experience and training, as well has her own recovery from an eating disorder, to set up the service to help others.

The organisation is the treatment arm of S.E.E.D, the only eating disorder charity in Lancashire, which Shelley set up two years earlier in 2008.

The Nursing Time Awards 2021 will be held on Wednesday 27th October at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane in London, and will bring together the nursing community to shine a light on the brightest nursing talents across 25 categories.

This is not the only nomination worth celebrating, as Breathe Therapies’ Business Administration Apprentice, Michael Martin, has also been announced a finalist for BIBA’s Apprentice of the year.

The BIBAs are Lancashire’s most prestigious and longest running business awards programme, and Michael will find out on the 17th September if he has won at the BIBAs final taking place at Blackpool Tower Ballroom.