Preston in the 1980s - what are your favourite memories?

There’s something about the 1980s that was magical. Being a youngster in that era I’ve got nothing but fond memories.

Sporting a fine-looking flat top haircut (the hairdressers actually used a big comb with a spirit level on) and mooching on down to the roller rink on a Saturday afternoon with the silky tones of Rick Astley on my Walkman, I was in heaven.

No social media, four TV channels to choose from, playing outside the house! Red Dwarf, Blackadder, The Goonies, Back to the Future. Those were the days!

We asked you for your favourite memories from the 1980s living in Preston on our Facebook page and here are some of your answers …

Your memories of Preston in the 1980s

Karen Ryan

Great girls nights out round town! Pubs first then nightclubs, dancing until closing (2am). Clouds, Piper, Snootys were the best!

Indian restaurants after that until around 4am then home, bed and up again about 2 to 3hrs later for work.

The best shops – Woolthworths, C&A, Owen Owen, BHS, Chelsea Girl, Etam, Brady’s and all other record shops. We were so spoilt for choice with shops, pubs and nightclubs back then.

Very happy times so wish could do them all over again!

Sally Ann Fearnley

Great pubs in the centre. Going to Squires/Snootys after hours. Just great times dancing all night.

Julie Moss

Having my three boys … the eldest in 1980 in the GP Unit in the old PRI, my middle son in the old Sharoe Green in 1982 and my youngest son in 1987 in a newer bit of Sharoe Green.

Susanne Williams

Giving birth to my youngest son in Sharoe Green Hospital on New Year’s Eve 1989. He was the last baby to be born in Preston that year.

Helen Wilson

Watching the owner of the fleece pub in Penwortham walking the sheep down the road with a collar and lead. And that was before we'd had a drink! Squires nightclub on a Saturday night.

John Addison

Friday nights out in town, some great pubs around then. Always busy and great atmosphere.

Caroline Taylor

Water fights in summer, everyone in your street getting involved, even the grown ups!

Martin Weaver

John McGrath turning Preston North End around.

Jonny Taylor

Plastic football pitch!

Jennifer Wilkinson

The days when a night out was fun! Live bands on at The Railway pub on Sundays. Everyone dancing and laughing. People said hello when you walked into a pub. What happened?

Neil Hodgson

Preston Market going out to East Street on 501 night, having a town with 2 cinemas, the atmosphere - it wasn't just a place for students – just seems a lot different now.

Ange Gray

Playing on Preston docks before it was built up. Used to build dens, make a fire and put potatoes in foil in the fire - couldn't beat it!