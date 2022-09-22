Charles Maughan, who works with adults with learning disabilities for a local authority, described the big win as “life changing”.

The house, on the Green Hills development in Feniscowles, near Blackburn, will be home to Charles’ stepson Lewis and his partner Autumn, who are expecting a baby in November and are currently living in rented accommodation nearby.

Charles bought £75 worth of tickets in the Great Big House Giveaway prize draw, raising money for Derian House Children’s Hospice, after being sent the link to enter by partner Kerri. She had previously bought tickets in the hope of winning the house for her son and unborn grandchild.

“When I saw my name on the big screen in front of me I just couldn’t believe it,” said Charles, who also operates a bouncy castle business at weekends.

“This is massive for us, it’s life-changing. I didn’t enter it as a competition, I entered it because the money was going to such a good cause.”

The announcement was made at a fairground-themed gala ball, held by Kingswood Homes who donated the house, at Hoghton Tower.

Upon seeing his name on the big screen, Charles stared in disbelief, then put his head in his hands while his family cheered.

The draw was carried out the day before, overseen by an independent witness, at the offices of Sterling Lotteries, who ran the draw on behalf of the charity. This was to allow necessary background checks to be carried out.

Charles and his family were invited to the ball - meaning the winner could be announced on the night.

A total of 22,374 people entered the Great Big House Giveaway, raising £357,489 for the children and young adults at Derian House Children’s Hospice.

With the proceeds of the ball, the total amount raised climbed to more than £400,000 – enough to run the entire hospice for nearly two months.

Paul Jones, Managing Director of Kingswood Homes, said: “The response to the Great Big House Giveaway has been fantastic, from the people who bought tickets to those who helped build the property. While we donated the house itself, it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of a range of businesses who’ve given their time or donated materials for the project. They say it takes a village to raise a child – it also takes a community of construction and property industry professionals to build and give away a house.”

Caroline Taylor, Head of Income, Marketing and Communications at Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “We are absolutely over-the-moon for Charles and his family who are very worthy winners. The fact that they plan to keep the house and live in it is the icing on the cake. We’ve watched this house being built from the ground up, and we really hoped it would go to someone whose lives would be changed.