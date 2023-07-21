News you can trust since 1886
Preston man narrowly escapes the 'Jaws' of death after great white shark trys to eat a Go Pro on his head!

A Preston man has had a lucky escape after a great white shark took a liking to a Go Pro camera on his head.
By Emma Downey
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read

Mark Graham, 31, from Preston, who works as a videographer and is founder of White Shark Ocean project content which give a glimpse into their lives beneath the surface, came face to face with one underwater in Mossel Bay, South Africa. He caught his terrifying encounter with the great white on film before he swam to safety.

Despite its proximity to Graham's face, he says that he never felt scared or uncomfortable. Instead, he was impressed by how gentle the beast had been. Recalling the personal incident, Mark, who attended Kirkham Primary School, told the Sun newspaper: “The shark was super inquisitive, having such a personal and gentle interaction with such a big animal felt extremely captivating. Their electro receptors can pick up the GoPro so they get super curious and come in close to investigate.”

