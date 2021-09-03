Preston man is walking from Preston to Liverpool in memory of dad

Michael McMahon is doing a charity walk from Preston to Lancashire, to replicate the journey his late dad spent his life doing.

A man from Preston is doing a charity 'Walk of Life' from Preston to Liverpool tomorrow to raise money for the hospice which cared for his father in his final days.

Michael McMahon, 29, who lost his father, Tony, to cancer just over a year ago, is undertaking the 25 mile walk to fundraise for Woodlands Hospice, which provides specialist palliative care for the people of North Liverpool and Kirkby.

Tony McMahon, who worked at BAE systems in Preston all his life, was originally from Liverpool, but moved his family to Preston 25 years ago.

Michael has raised £1355 for the Woodlands Hospice Charitable Trust in Liverpool.

Michael says they spent their childhood going between the two cities, a journey his dad then did daily when Tony moved back to Liverpool 5 years ago, whilst still working in Preston.

In order to replicate the journey his father spent his life doing, Michael plans to walk from the family's home in Preston to his father's final home in Liverpool.

Michael, who provides alternative education to young people with learning disabilities and volunteers at a local food bank, said: "Doing this walk has provided me with the opportunity to raise funds and awareness for a special service many aren't aware of, and which supported my dad during his last days with the utmost care and compassion.

"Me and Dad spoke about doing something to give back to the hospice - this is me holding up my end of the deal!."

The journey will take Michael an estimated 8 hours, and he has so far raised £1355 for Woodlands Hospice, far surpassing his £1000 goal.

Michael added: "Its time for me to honor my word, my Dad and the special people at Woodlands by attempting to raise a little cash and awareness for the Hospice. Woodlands relies heavily on volunteers, fundraising and public support to be able to provide an incredibly important service. I have spoken with Aintree Hospital and Woodlands and am privileged to have their support fundraising."