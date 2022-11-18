Preston man given community service for breaking restraining order against woman
A Preston man who made phone threats to a woman while placed under a restraining order has been given a community sentence.
Mark Edward Reynolds, 47, of Castle Cottage, Castle Fold, Penwortham, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty of making phone threats to Megan Carter on Thursday, March 3 of this year, after being issued with a restraining imposed by Preston Magistrates Court in June 2021.A community order made was made and Reynolds was told he must comply with the following stipulations by next year – Wednesday, October 18 2023:
He is to attend regular appointments with the responsible officer.
To carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months under the supervision of the responsible officer.
He will have to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £95.
He was also ordered to pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.