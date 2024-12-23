Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are searching for a man who disappeared after getting out of a taxi in the early hours of this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dale Bowker, 38, has not been since he left a taxi in the Moor Nook area of Preston at around 1am.

Lancashire Police say they are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who might be aware of his whereabouts to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale Bowker, 38, was last seen getting out of a taxi in the Moor Nook area of Preston at around 1am today (Monday, December 23) | Lancashire Police

A police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Dale Bowker? He’s missing and we are concerned about him.

“Dale, 38, was last seen getting out of a taxi in the Moor Nook area of Preston at about 1am today (December 23).

“He is white, five ft 11ins, medium build. He was last seen wearing a black coat, grey hoodie, black pants and crocs.

“If you see Dale or know where he may be please call us on 101 quoting log 0058 of today’s date.”