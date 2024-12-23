Preston man Dale Bowker, 38, disappears after leaving taxi in Moor Nook at 1am
Dale Bowker, 38, has not been since he left a taxi in the Moor Nook area of Preston at around 1am.
Lancashire Police say they are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who might be aware of his whereabouts to get in touch.
A police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Dale Bowker? He’s missing and we are concerned about him.
“Dale, 38, was last seen getting out of a taxi in the Moor Nook area of Preston at about 1am today (December 23).
“He is white, five ft 11ins, medium build. He was last seen wearing a black coat, grey hoodie, black pants and crocs.
“If you see Dale or know where he may be please call us on 101 quoting log 0058 of today’s date.”