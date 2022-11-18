Christopher Johnson, 42, of Stanley Place, who has yet to enter a plea, is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Lisa Topping with intent to do her grievous bodily harm. The alleged incident is believed to have taken place on Sunday, September 25, of this year.

Mr Johnson has been released on bail before he attends crown court next Tuesday on the premise that he does not contact directly or indirectly Ms Topping. He is not allowed to enter Slade Street in Preston. He is to live and sleep each night at his residence only of Stanley Place. This is to prevent interference with witnesses or otherwise obstruct the course of justice.