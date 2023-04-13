Preston Live 2023 will be travelling back in time at Moor Park on Saturday, July 22, with a 90’s and 00’s Dance Extravaganza from 12 noon until 10pm. Acts performing over the day will include 90s favourites – N-Trance singer Kelly Llorena and Abz Love from 5ive will will be belting out hits including Set You Free and Everybody Get Up, respectively. Also on the bill will be Oceanic, Phats and Small, and Sweet Female Attitude.