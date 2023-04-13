Preston Live Music Festival 2023: 90s line up to include 5ive’s Abz and N-Trance singer Kelly Llorena, Oceanic, Phats and Small, and Sweet Female Attitude
With festival season fast approaching Preston will play host to a spectacular 90s new music event, bringing together some of the biggest tributes acts and local talent.
Preston Live 2023 will be travelling back in time at Moor Park on Saturday, July 22, with a 90’s and 00’s Dance Extravaganza from 12 noon until 10pm. Acts performing over the day will include 90s favourites – N-Trance singer Kelly Llorena and Abz Love from 5ive will will be belting out hits including Set You Free and Everybody Get Up, respectively. Also on the bill will be Oceanic, Phats and Small, and Sweet Female Attitude.
They will also be supported by a host of local up and coming bands including “Tuesday Night Whites”, ”Stanleys” and Jamie Wooding. Food and drink stalls will be available on the day, with a funfair and some children’s entertainment also provided. Early bird prices start at £16.50 plus booking fee.
Take a look at the line up of acts set to perform so far.