As the popular Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival nears its end this weekend, the Post looked at how its gone so far...

2023 success

Over the last few years, Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival has become one of the best attended music festivals in the region, and this year, it is anticipated that, by the end of the twenty-five-event program, the 2023 ‘Jazz fest’ will have entertained around 10,000 people.

Festival Director Tony Rigg, who also set up the MA in music industry management at UCLan, said: “The festival has been a tremendous success so far, with most of the events selling out, and with waiting lists for tickets. I say sold out, but every event is actually free-of-charge to attend. With the current economic climate, we felt it would be good to remove the barrier of ticket prices this year, so the festival would be accessible to as many people as possible. That has been very well received, but we couldn’t do that without the support of Arts Council England, Preston City Council, the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), and our many other collaborators. A place with more music is a better place to live and music is good for our wellbeing and you can really see the impact the festival is having on our communities. To see so many people so happy and having fun is amazing.”

Events so far have included:

-The festival opener, a gig celebrating the music of Sonny Rollins at the Continental, featuring Munch Manship and others.

-Jazz fusion trio Outlier played to a capacity crowd at the Ferret.

-Mollywood Night at the Ferret, which saw tickets go in less than twenty-four hours.

-The Open Mic Takeover, which saw more than fifty people perform.

-Young Jazz on the Square with performances from Lancashire Student’s Jazz Orchestra, past winner of the Voice Kids in France Jane Constance, group Live Circuit and Preston based improvisers Cold Bath Street.

Events to come:

On Friday, June 9 there will be a special acoustic gig ‘An Evening with Tim Staffell’ at the Continental, which will also be filmed for later release.

Tim, whose character was featured in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, will tell his own story from his early days in bands with members of Queen to the present day. Tim will also play some of his music, including a preview from his forthcoming album ‘Wayward Child’, and hold a Q&A session.

Tim commented: “I’m really looking forward to this gig and connecting in person with some of my fans in the North of England. This will be my first live show in Lancashire since the 1970s, so this is very special to me.”

The festival finale sees the return of the family friendly Jazzin' the Park to Winckley Square on Saturday June 10.

Festival Director Tony said: “Our collaborators Jazzin’ the Park Productions do an amazing job putting together a fantastic program, with something for everybody. People who have been before will know what a great experience it is and how great the vibe is. The music this year promises to be fantastic. Community is the beating heart of the festival. It is for everyone, families, young, old, people from all walks of life.”

All events are free to attend. Booking is advised for the Tim Staffell show, but for Jazzin the Park, no booking is required.

1 . Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival The festival started on May 21 and runs until June 10. Photo: Michael Porter Photography Photo Sales

2 . Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival Mollywood Night which celebrated Indian music. Photo: Michael Porter Photography Photo Sales

3 . Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival Mollywood sold out in less than 24 hours Photo: Michael Porter Photography Photo Sales

4 . Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival Munch Manship performing at the Continental on Sunday, May 21 Photo: Michael Porter Photography Photo Sales