Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival returns for 2019

The sound of jazz is set to fill the city as a music festival launches in Preston.

Samba drummers, Indian guitarists and orchestras will all take to the stage in Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival 2019

A spokesman for the festival said: “The Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival is back for 2019, bringing you 10 days of amazing music, with many events free to attend.

"Expect local musicians, alongside international stars for a week of jazz and improvisation like no other.”

Highlights this year events including Jazz in the Park, a Day of Django and jazz improvisation workshops.

The festival spokesman added: “It’s been 15 years since Jazz in the Park drew the curtains on the hugely successful festival held on Avenham Park.

"Running for five years the festival brought underground jazz musicians to Preston. Now it is back!

“In its new home, the recently renovated and stunning Winckley Square, Jazz in the Park invites music fans to join us for four hours of uber-cool.

“We have two amazing jazz groups and a DJ set by Outbreak Collective. Catering to jazz aficionados and general music fans alike, the DJs will be drawing on all the intersectionality of jazz music.

"The event will be the platform to hear Latin, Afrobeat, house and hip-hop, all interweaved with our beloved jazz.

"Live and recorded music will deliver a wonderful experience for all the family, so please come and join us for the official revival of Jazz in the Park.”

The festival runs Thursday, May 30 until Saturday, June 8.