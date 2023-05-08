Preston inquest: Four day inquest to start into death of Chorley woman Anne Graham
A four day inquest will look into the death of a 77-year-old Chorley woman next week.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 7th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Starting at 10am on Tuesday, May 9, the death of Anne Graham will be probed over the course of four days at County Hall in Pitt Street, Preston.
An inquest is an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a person’s death.
It aims to find out who the deceased was, and how, when and where they died, in order for their death to be registered.
