Starting at 10am on Tuesday, May 9, the death of Anne Graham will be probed over the course of four days at County Hall in Pitt Street, Preston.

An inquest is an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a person’s death.

It aims to find out who the deceased was, and how, when and where they died, in order for their death to be registered.

