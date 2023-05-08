News you can trust since 1886
Preston inquest: death of Chorley woman Frigga Hayes to be probed this week

The death of a 78-year-old Chorley woman is to be looked into this week.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 8th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Taking place at 11:30 am on Tuesday, May 9, the inqury into the death of Frigga Hayes will be heard at Preston Coroner's Court on Faraday Drive, Fulwood.

An inquest investigates the circumstances surrounding a person’s death.

It aims to find out who the deceased was, and how, when and where they died, in order for their death to be registered.

For more information email [email protected]

