Preston inquest: death of Chorley woman Frigga Hayes to be probed this week
The death of a 78-year-old Chorley woman is to be looked into this week.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 8th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Taking place at 11:30 am on Tuesday, May 9, the inqury into the death of Frigga Hayes will be heard at Preston Coroner's Court on Faraday Drive, Fulwood.
An inquest investigates the circumstances surrounding a person’s death.
It aims to find out who the deceased was, and how, when and where they died, in order for their death to be registered.
