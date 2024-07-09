Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Lancashire microbrand hopes to take the watch industry by storm by working with some big name musicians!

A watchmaker from Preston has started his business with the aim of collaborating with musicians from around the world.

David Chyriwsky, started his watch manufacturing brand DVIL after seeing a lack of other similar businesses in Preston and Lancashire.

After years of learning about watches and the processes that go behind making them, the 35-year-old believes he has spotted a niche in the market which involved combining two of his biggest passions.

Founder of DVIL, David Chyriwsky pictured next to his wife. | David Chyriwsky

David said: “I’ve been collecting watches for about 17 or 18 years and then I started learning how to prepare watches as well as buying and selling them.

“There was never really a watch out there that I was satisfied with so I decided to go and make my own and that’s taken me a few years to develop.”

Aside from watches, David also has a passion for music and there was a particular artist that he enjoys listening to called Scandroid who are based in America.

Scandroid is an American electronic music project created by Klayton (pictured). | David Chyriwsky

When creating his first watch, David was heavily influenced by the synthwave genre of music, video games such as Cyberpunk as well as the film Blade Runner.

He said: “I reached out to Scandroid who had the perfect music for what I was looking for to put onto videos for the watch.

“Emails back and forth turned into conversations which eventually resulted in a collaboration with Scandroid with the aim of bringing music and horology together.”

The DVIL x Scandroid Cyberspeed watch is currently available for £272 and is a tribute to the neon-lit, retro-futuristic imagery of the 1980s.

A picture of the DVIL x Scandroid Cyberspeed created by David. | David Chyriwsky

Officially founded at the end of 2023, DVIL has started off as a small microbrand trying to break into the watch manufacturing industry with its niche of musical collaborations.

David is currently making all of the watches out of his home in Preston and running the business as a one-man team yet he does have a business partner called Robert Parkinson who acts more as a silent partner.

Speaking about his future goals for DVIL, David said: “A future aim would definitely be to work with more artists to really cement the idea that DVIL is a brand that collaborates with musicians.

“While synthwave is one of my preferred styles of music, all genres are welcome and a dream artist I’d like to work with would definitely be Daft Punk!

“Hopefully one day, I want to have my own factory, offices and have everything in-house to bring watchmaking back to the UK.