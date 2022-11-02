It was announced at the end of October that Preston is one of three North West locations that will house Ikea’s new Plan & Order Points. Although much smaller than a standard Ikea store, the units will be packed with information and samples, but there will be no products to take away or food for sale on site. They will provide customers with a design consultation with experienced Ikea kitchen and bedroom storage experts on hand.

The plans come four years on from a cancelled Bamber Bridge proposal that collapsed after an increase in development costs.

The article – that can be read here – gained lots of attraction from our readers with mixed responses to the new site being announced, most comments expressed disappointment that Ikea’s famed meatballs wouldn’t be coming to Preston any time soon.

Here’s what was said:

Alan Hudson

Sorry IKEA, your going down the wrong road, people enjoy browsing around, looking for idea's and invariably picking up items sometimes on impulse. What your offering will be little different to Argos, and other catalogue companies, as well as online shopping. It will not encourage me to use this outlet, I prefer to have a day out and look around at leisure. Save your money, go back to the drawing board, a super store, or another white elephant destined to fail.

Mandie Demel

Yay!!!! As if my head isn't messed enough. Trying to put a bedside cabinet together hope it's true they are coming to Preston fed up of trapesing to Warrington or Newcastle.

Val Sumner

What good is an Ikea where you can't get meatballs!!

Issy Hamilton-Conboy

Really. What a waste of space. LCC should be ashamed of themselves. Doubling the groundwork’s costs was a serious error on their part. Look at the lost job opportunities that have been lost. This “store” is just a token and am insult. I doubt I will be going - prefer Warrington or Ashton.

Philip Morrison

No point in it opening then to be honest people go to purchase products go home and enjoy/use them they may as well go online as the store is just going to be a middle man.

Debbie Coyne

Yeah yeah. They already started building one and then downed tools. Will believe it when I see it.

Lindsay Catterall

Wow! That's underwhelming. Design service only. Nothing to buy. No food. Pass.

Issy Hamilton-Conboy

Oohlalad