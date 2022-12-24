Preston house fire under investigation
A house fire in Preston where one person received a precautionary check up at the scene by paramedics is currently under investigation
By Emma Downey
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham were called to a fire involving a semi-detached property on Primrose Lane, Preston, this morning at 5.52am. Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.
One person received a precautionary check up at the scene by paramedics and the cause of the fire is under investigation.