Preston house fire under investigation

A house fire in Preston where one person received a precautionary check up at the scene by paramedics is currently under investigation

By Emma Downey
14 minutes ago - 1 min read

Three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham were called to a fire involving a semi-detached property on Primrose Lane, Preston, this morning at 5.52am. Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

One person received a precautionary check up at the scene by paramedics and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

