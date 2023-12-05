Leading health club brand, Total Fitness, is completing a refurbishment of its Preston Club and offering people the chance to experience it for free.

The £310k makeover will transform the lower and upper floor gym, as well as the café as part of Total Fitness’s ongoing commitment to deliver exceptional fitness experiences to its members, encouraging them to make the most of every fitness moment.

What changes will there be to the gym?

The Preston club on Strand Road will see new equipment installed in the Lower Gym with a new multi-functional rig, complete with slam balls, kettlebells, sandbags, wall balls and a squat rack.

New rubber flooring will also be installed around the rig, with vinyl flooring in the surrounding area creating more space for members to workout.

The Upper Gym will be refurbished to include an 8-station machine, T-bar row machine, free weight benches and new life fitness leg presses, alongside new flooring in the Women’s Gym.

The investment will transform the original spin studios with new state-of-the-art bikes which will be installed as part of the new spin experience: the installation of the ICG Life Fitness bikes means the club can deliver Coach by Colour spin classes with real-time feedback and the opportunity to personalise your intensity.

What about the aesthetic changes?

As well as the investments made in new equipment, Total Fitness has transformed the interior look throughout the different spaces in the Preston club, making it an enticing space for members to work out and improve their fitness.

Has the café been refurbished?

The café which will see new furniture and re-upholstered seating fitted to make it an inviting space to relax after a gym session.

How can you experience the changes for free?

To give members of the public the opportunity to experience Total Fitness and see the investment and refurbishment for themselves, the Preston Club will be hosting an Open Weekend on December 9-10 with free access across both days.

What does the gym say about its refurbishment?

Garran St Vall, General Manager at Total Fitness Preston, said: “We’re thrilled to see the investment that has been committed to refurbishing our Preston club. With new state-of-the-art equipment, revamped spaces, and an exciting spin experience to be expected as part of the refurb, we’re aiming to create an inviting and motivating environment for our members.

