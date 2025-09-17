A Preston gym is launching classes specifically for those taking weight loss medication in what marks a North West first.

Pro-Fit, a Preston-based personal training gym, has launched the region’s first specialist training and coaching programme designed to support people taking GLP-1 weight-loss injections, as experts warn of a potential “timebomb” of musculoskeletal issues caused by rapid muscle loss.

Why has Pro-Fit launched these new classes?

Over the past year, demand for GLP-1 weight-loss medications has soared in the UK and globally, with headlines dubbing them “miracle jabs.” An estimated 1.4 million people in the UK are now using these medications privately each month. Prescriptions for Ozempic and Mounjaro have increased sharply, with tens of thousands of patients relying on them to help manage appetite and body weight. But while the drugs can be effective for reducing food intake, they can also leave users vulnerable to unintended side effects if not supported properly.

As such, medical professionals are warning of a hidden crisis. Professor Giles Yeo of the University of Cambridge has cautioned that weight-loss jabs must not be treated as a “quick fix,” emphasising that exercise remains critical to protect health and avoid long-term complications.

Pro-Fit’s dedicated programme has been created in response to an increase in clients asking about the weight-loss jabs and to directly address these risks - ensuring that people using the medications don’t just lose weight, but also build strength, resilience, and lasting health.

Pro-Fit in Preston has launched a specialist programme for those taking Ozempic, Mounjaro and other skinny jabs. | Archive & submit

What are the risks of taking weight loss injections?

The hidden risks behind the weight-loss jab trend include:

Muscle loss – Without resistance training and sufficient protein, up to 40% of weight lost can come from muscle tissue rather than fat. This accelerates weakness, poor posture, and injury risk.

Nutritional gaps – Appetite suppression often leads to missed nutrients, with protein, iron, B12, calcium and magnesium commonly neglected. This can trigger fatigue, mood changes, brittle bones and hair thinning.

Mindset challenges – While the medications reduce hunger, they do not address the deep-rooted habits and psychological drivers behind weight gain, such as emotional eating, all-or-nothing thinking, or low body confidence.

What can be expected from the classes?

Pro-Fit says its specialist training plan combines safe, effective training, tailored nutrition, and mindset coaching to fill the gap between medical intervention and long-term results.

It includes:

One-to-one support from an experienced personal trainer – to align each individual client’s programme to wherever they are in their weight-loss jab journey

Structured resistance training – to protect lean muscle, joint health and metabolism

Nutrition coaching – to safeguard protein and micronutrient intake despite reduced appetite

Mindset and accountability coaching – to tackle habits, emotional triggers and long-term behaviour change

L: Pro-Fit in Preston. R: It's co-founder Matt Dewhurst. | NW & submit

What has Pro-Fit said about its new skinny jab classes?

Matt Dewhurst, Co-Owner of Pro-Fit, said: “Over the past year we’ve had more clients ask about weight-loss jabs like Ozempic and Mounjaro than ever before – and we get it. These medications can play a role in helping people finally get control of their weight, blood sugar and appetite. But the reality is they’re not magic. If you rely on the jab alone, you risk losing muscle, energy and resilience as well as fat. And that’s a serious problem for your long-term health.

“Rapid weight loss without proper training and nutrition can lead to fatigue, weakness, osteoporosis, and even injury. A professor from Leeds University has described the current climate as a ‘timebomb for musculoskeletal issues’—and that’s exactly what we’re seeing.

“Research shows women approaching menopause are among the fastest-growing users, which makes sense given the challenges of weight gain at this life stage. But menopause is also when muscle mass naturally declines, so strength training and protein intake become even more important. Without them, you don’t just lose fat on these drugs – you risk losing muscle, bone strength and energy too.

“That’s why we’ve launched this programme. We want to give people the full toolbox: training, nutrition and mindset support that helps them get the very best out of the medication while protecting their long-term health. Our goal is not just to help people lose weight, but to build confidence, energy, and a body that works for them for life.”

Pro-Fit is a personal training gym which supports people of all ages and backgrounds with personalised coaching in a friendly and social environment. All members are encouraged to work towards their personal goals at their own pace. Beyond exercise and nutrition, the focus is on enhancing wider lifestyle factors such as confidence, energy and overall wellbeing.

For more information about the weight-loss jab programme or to join Pro-Fit’s 28 Day RESET Plan, please visit www.pro-fitpersonaltraining.