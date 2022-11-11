Lucky Daisy Hogan, from Neapsands Close in Fulwood, who attends Longsands Community Primary School, will be celebrating the “it's a 11/11 make a wish” saying by doing just that. Unfortunately Daisy was not born at 11pm, but pretty close to it with a time of 10.28pm. However, the number 11 has strong links throughout her family as her late grandfather John Hogan aka Jack, 80, from Preston, fought in the second World War, making her birthday even more poignant as it ties in with Remembrance Day. Daisy was born on November 11 in 2011 – or 11/11/11!

Her proud mother Rachael, 37, who works for the Healthcare Centre in Preston, said: "She knows the importance of it and will be wearing a poppy on the day. We will be having a big family get together for her and her friends as we do every year. She is such a fun-loving, adventurous young lady who loves art and PE and is a really good friend. She is mad into her hockey and will be trying out for Preston Hockey Club this weekend and she also plays for Newman Netball Club. She wants to be a firewoman when she grows up.”

Daisy Hogan with her mum Rachael who turns 11 years old today on the 11/11

And what will Liverpool football supporter Daisy be wishing for at 11am? Rachael added: "She would like a mobile phone as her birthday present and to celebrate with her family.”

What does it mean if your baby is born on 11/11?

In numerology, numbers have energy and the number 11 is a master number. It is considered that people who have a strong 11 in their birth number are people who have a destined path. Besides being a number that is associated with making a wish, 11/11 is the only time of the day using a 12 hour clock that all four digits on the clock are the same. Famous people who share Daisy's birthday include actors Demi Moore and Leonardo DiCaprio, Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky and the Second World War US army general George S. Patton.