A number of food outlets in Preston have received a star rating following their most-recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency.

The rating system ranges from 0 (lowest) to 5 (highest) and every eatery in the country is inspected to make sure good hygiene is being maintained.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

What does each numbered rating mean?

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

These are the outlets serving food in Preston which scored either one or two out of five stars in their most recent inspection.

Bear in mind, improvements could have been made in preparation for their next inspection.

Preston food hygiene The restaurants, cafes and bars in Preston rated by the Food Standards Agency in May

Fino Tapas Fino Tapas, at 38-42 Guildhall Street, Preston was given a score of three

Manjaros Manjaros, at 79-81 London Road, Preston was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment

Lost Pizzeria Lost Pizzeria, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 133 Market Street West, Preston was also given a score of five