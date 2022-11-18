Preston Food Hygiene: Empire Takeaway has been given a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Preston takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating, which means it is need of improvements.
Empire Takeaway, a Chinese takeaway at 216 Watling Street Road, was given the score after an assessment on October 20, the Food Standards Agency's website first showed yesterday (November 17).
Preston City Council classed both its Food Hygiene and Safety, and Confidence in Managment, as ‘Generally satisfactory’, but its Structural Compliance as ‘Improvement necessary’.
The Post approached Empire for comment but were unable to reach them prior to publication.