Preston firefighters called out to four bin fires in the same park within just two hours

There were 'four or five' separate call-outs last night (Saturday November 20) involving bin fires in the city's Moor Park, between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Crew manager Mike Willan said: "We believe it was the same group of kids setting the fires.

"The point is that not only are they destroying the bins that other people may need to use, but by taking away resources like this they are putting people who may be involved in genuine emergencies at risk."