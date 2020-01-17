Preston Domestic Violence Services gets more than £9,000 of funding

Grassroots groups working in Lancashire - including Preston Domestic Violence Service - will get much-needed grants worth more than £70,000 to help support local women and girls facing a range of challenges..

Eight projects will receive grants of between £5,000 and £10,000. This is the second round of funding the Community Foundation for Lancashire has awarded through its Lancashire Women’s Fund with funding from the Tampon Tax Community Fund.

The fund has helped women and girls of all ages that are experiencing issues such as period poverty, domestic and sexual abuse, social isolation and mental health issues.

Some of the projects being funded included:

Preston Domestic Violence Services: Received £9,628 to increase the amount of one to one support it can offer through its Outreach Service and to run a weekly peer support group.

Idle Women, Blackburn: Received a grant of £9,786 to provide horticultural workshops at their Medicine Nursery to enable women to learn about medicinal plants and the health benefits these remedies can bring.

The Billy Project in Blackburn: Awarded a grant of £9,893 to offer free gym sessions to women who normally wouldn’t be able to access a gym.

P.E.P. Enterprises CIC in Accrington: Received £9,860 to deliver confidence and skill building sessions, including IT and English language lessons to help women get back into work or further education.

Rae Brooke, chief executive for the Community Foundation for Lancashire, said: “Our Lancashire Women’s Fund supports the groups on the ground that are making a huge difference to the lives of women and girls.

“We know there is huge demand out there for these services and are proud to help small organisations working in our community to access vital funding they may otherwise miss out on.”

The Lancashire Women’s Fund was launched in 2018 and has since distributed over £140,000 to grassroots organisations working with women or girls facing multiple challenges; user-led organisations and sustainable projects providing long-term solutions.

For further information about the Fund’s purpose, visit: www.lancsfoundation.org.uk/womens-fund