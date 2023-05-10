News you can trust since 1886
Preston court: man charged with attempted theft banned from Fulwood area

A Preston man charged with entering a building by trespassing with intent to steal has been banned from entering the Fulwood area.

By Emma Downey
Published 10th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Andrew Francis Kirkham, 35, of New Hall Lane, Preston, is accused of entering as a trespasser to Unit 6 Fulwood Business Park between September 30 last and October 8 last year, with intent to steal. At a previous hearing at Preston Magistrates Court on April 22 he entered a plea of not guilty.

He has been remanded on conditional bail until his court hearing at Preston Magistrates Court on May 11. The conditions of his bail are that he is not to enter the Fulwood area of Preston as indicated by an exclusion map –the exclusion requirement to be electronically monitored with a GPS tag. A curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am has also been put in place, and he is to live and sleep at his residence each night.

The 35-year-old has been banned from entering the Fulwood areaThe 35-year-old has been banned from entering the Fulwood area
