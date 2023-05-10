Andrew Francis Kirkham, 35, of New Hall Lane, Preston, is accused of entering as a trespasser to Unit 6 Fulwood Business Park between September 30 last and October 8 last year, with intent to steal. At a previous hearing at Preston Magistrates Court on April 22 he entered a plea of not guilty.

He has been remanded on conditional bail until his court hearing at Preston Magistrates Court on May 11. The conditions of his bail are that he is not to enter the Fulwood area of Preston as indicated by an exclusion map –the exclusion requirement to be electronically monitored with a GPS tag. A curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am has also been put in place, and he is to live and sleep at his residence each night.