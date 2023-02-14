Keeping the ‘Love’s young dream’ saying alive, Donald and Margaret Worsnop, both 86 and from Preston, were determined to do just that by holding a blessing today at their home at Lady Elsie Finney House with Father Peter Draper, on the most romantic day of the year, to create new memories. The couple, who met in the early 80s, also had their wedding registered at Preston Registry Office on July 9, 1983. But the grandparents, who both suffer from dementia, don't remember the original day, although they believe, along with their family, that they originally tied the knot at Broughton Church. After the ceremony, guests including family members and other care home residents, enjoyed lunch with bagpipe music by Ryan Guthrie, followed by singer Theresa Harper who sang them love songs from the 1980s.

Donald has three children and five grandchildren, while Margaret has one daughter, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Preston IKEA location confirmed as planning application is submitted for new Plan and Order Point in the city

Preston couple Donald and Margaret Worsnop, both 86 who suffer with dementia, renewed their wedding vows on Valentine's Day to relive stolen memories

Kelly Evans, manager at the home, said: "They are very much loved up and share everything. Donald gets the paper every day and Margaret takes it to him and reads it first. They share the paper out and read parts each. The couple love listening to bagpipe music and always enjoy this so we chose that as that this is something that they love. Their 'first dance' will be to a love song performed by Theresa Harper. We made them a two-tier wedding cake and their favourite meal, a roast chicken dinner, for after the ceremony.”

County Councillor Graham Gooch, cabinet member for adult social care, added: "It's so lovely to hear about Donald and Margaret living their best lives at one of Lancashire County Council's care homes. We know that our staff go above and beyond wherever they can and arranging a blessing for Donald and Margaret is a wonderful idea, to help the couple, their family and other residents to enjoy making more happy memories together. Our heartfelt wedding wishes for the happy couple from all of us at Lancashire County Council."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loved up couple Donald and Margaret Worsnop share a kiss

Donald and Margaret at the Valentine's Day renewal with his son Graham and her daughter Jane

Donald and Margaret share a kiss at theIR wedding blessing on Valentine's Day