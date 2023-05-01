Preston Coroner to hold inquest into death of Martin Burke
A coroner is set to probe the death of a 58-year-old man from Preston.
An Inquest will be held on Wednesday, May 3 to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of Martin Burke, 58, from Preston. The hearing at Preston's Coroners Court in Faraday Drive is expected to take an hour to reach a conclusion.
It will be overseen by head Lancashire coroner Dr James R H Adeley. An inquest is an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a death.
The purpose of the inquest is to find out who the deceased person was and how, when and where they died and to provide the details needed for their death to be registered. For more information email [email protected]